Codan (ASX:CDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.32

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$5.32 ($3.77) and last traded at A$5.29 ($3.75), with a volume of 316988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$5.12 ($3.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.55.

Get Codan alerts:

In related news, insider Donald McGurk 236,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th.

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.