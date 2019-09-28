Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 490,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $63,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CODA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 72,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.82. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.