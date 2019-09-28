Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

CODX stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 267.08% and a negative net margin of 7,369.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Co-Diagnostics worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

