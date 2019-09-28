Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Cloudera posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

CLDR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 10,586,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,784,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.77. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

In other news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 439,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. Insiders have sold 45,165 shares of company stock worth $272,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cloudera by 457.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.