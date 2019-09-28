Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives $82.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.29.
Several brokerages have commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.60. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.
In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $150,210.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,591 shares of company stock worth $1,998,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.