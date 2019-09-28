Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives $82.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.60. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $150,210.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,591 shares of company stock worth $1,998,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

