Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 783,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of CLNE remained flat at $$2.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $1,406,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 384,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $187,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

