Clams (CLAM) Price Hits $2.51 on Exchanges

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Clams coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00030553 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitsane and YoBit. During the last seven days, Clams has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. Clams has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $12,780.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,418,777 coins and its circulating supply is 3,791,397 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

