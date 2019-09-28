Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 157,190 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 1.5% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,521,852,000 after purchasing an additional 146,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,936,000 after purchasing an additional 385,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after purchasing an additional 686,132 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.08. The company had a trading volume of 156,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.39.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

