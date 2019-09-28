Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $964.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report $964.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.30 million and the lowest is $960.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $899.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,350. Ciena has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $88,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,748 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ciena by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

