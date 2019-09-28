Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 15.0% in September

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDTX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 346,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,320 shares in the company, valued at $539,231.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

