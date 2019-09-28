Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CDTX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 346,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,439. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,231.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,128 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 1.13% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

