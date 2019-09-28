Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $780.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $713.45.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $818.83. 444,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $821.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,385,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,759 shares of company stock valued at $91,258,873. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 596,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.