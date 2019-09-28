China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 77,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in China Yuchai International by 53.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $2,643,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 107.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 48.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $534.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.81.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $707.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

