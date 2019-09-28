China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SXTC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 61,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.