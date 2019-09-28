China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Short Interest Update

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in China Biologic Products by 281.8% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 479,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,749,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in China Biologic Products by 101.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBPO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 180,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. China Biologic Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

