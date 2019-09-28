Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHMG shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

CHMG stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $203.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.27. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

