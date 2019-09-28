Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a hold rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Benchmark set a $422.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $406.21 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $272.91 and a 52-week high of $431.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.