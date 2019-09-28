Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,489,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.41% of Charles Schwab worth $1,265,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.