Chariot Oil & Gas’ (CHAR) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHAR. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 3.61 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.76 ($0.11). The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.03.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.