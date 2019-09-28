Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Short Interest Update

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,800 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 795,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 86.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 55.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.49. 313,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,837. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Changyou.Com’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CYOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.