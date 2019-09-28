Chainlink Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00020462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase and COSS. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $582.82 million and approximately $77.46 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00191932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.01029144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089281 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021367 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Radar Relay, COSS, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

