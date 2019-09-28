CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of CEVA worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 43.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 16.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $652.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.82 and a beta of 1.59.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

