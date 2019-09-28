Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

CENT stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of -0.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Colligan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,011.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 611.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

