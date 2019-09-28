Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 108,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,820. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $940.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 319,527 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 104,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 337,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 105,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,861,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 676,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.