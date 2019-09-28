CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $31.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 182 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

CBTX stock remained flat at $$28.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,173. CBTX has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $747.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. CBTX had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 0.8% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 647,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 48.5% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 2.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CBTX by 371,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

