CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 680.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,394,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,730. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

