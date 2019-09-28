CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.82 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.71.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.