Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 351,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,577. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.68. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

