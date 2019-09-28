Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura set a $52.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carnival from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair downgraded Carnival from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.01.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. 7,540,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,098. Carnival has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

