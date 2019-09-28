Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATM. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 441,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.