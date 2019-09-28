Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4811 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

