Carboncoin (CARBON) Market Cap Hits $103,127.00

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $103,127.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00679849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011663 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.