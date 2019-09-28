Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$328.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$335.00 to C$328.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$338.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$336.44.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$291.84 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$228.35 and a 52-week high of C$323.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$311.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$301.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$312.03, for a total transaction of C$280,823.40. Also, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total transaction of C$72,456.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at C$249,188.73. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $1,349,164.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

