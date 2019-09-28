CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 59,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,199. CAI International has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.71.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.16). CAI International had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 269.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 21.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

