CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 59,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,199. CAI International has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.71.
CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.16). CAI International had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 269.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 21.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
About CAI International
CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
