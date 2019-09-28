Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. CAE reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

CAE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 261,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CAE has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

