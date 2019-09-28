Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

BFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.55. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,347. The stock has a market cap of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Mclindon purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,139.00. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 525,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.