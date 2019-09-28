BTC Lite (BTCL) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, BTC Lite has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $41,149.00 and $4.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.43 or 0.05466049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015590 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

