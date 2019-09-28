Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $2,023,592.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,220.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $674,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 444,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 9,847.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. 1,013,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,569. Bruker has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

