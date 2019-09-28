Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 11,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BF.B traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BF.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

