Brokerages Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Target Price at GBX 2,278.13

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,261.88 ($29.56).

VCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Victrex to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target for the company.

VCT traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,162 ($28.25). The company had a trading volume of 189,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,400 ($44.43). The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,031.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,143.03.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

