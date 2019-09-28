Brokerages Set USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USAK shares. Stephens started coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price target on USA Truck and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

USAK opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $133.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 5,721 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $46,454.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,063.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin bought 10,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $81,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,452.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $289,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 16.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 45.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 13.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 213.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 271,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 184,736 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W purchased a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter valued at $506,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

