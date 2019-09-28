Brokerages Set Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) PT at $13.33

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

UMRX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 340.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

