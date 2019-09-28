Brokerages Set Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAI. Compass Point began coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $90,013.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,646 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAI opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

