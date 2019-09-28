Brokerages Set Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAI. Compass Point began coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $90,013.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RPAI opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.33.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.