Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Price Target at $63.63

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,053,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,438.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $37,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,815 shares of company stock worth $6,583,003 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.29. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

