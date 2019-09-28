Brokerages Set Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) PT at $40.40

Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

NANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Nanometrics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 88,186 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Nanometrics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Nanometrics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Nanometrics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NANO opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $67.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nanometrics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

