Brokerages Set LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT at $91.00

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.52. 100,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,392. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

