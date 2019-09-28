Brokerages Set IAA (NYSE:IAA) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens began coverage on IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on IAA in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get IAA alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $43.00. 963,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,588. IAA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.