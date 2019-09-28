Brokerages Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) PT at SEK 159.17

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 159.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HM-B shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 140 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 210 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a SEK 185 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

Shares of STO:HM-B traded up SEK 2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching SEK 192.06. 2,891,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 181.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 163.52.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.