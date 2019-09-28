Brokerages Set FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) PT at $103.33

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FirstCash stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

