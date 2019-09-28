Brokerages Set Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) PT at $28.34

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $260.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 1,276,408 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,279 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,600,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

